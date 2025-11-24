Numbers show Quinnen Williams has been NFL's best DL since joining Cowboys

In need of help on the defensive line, the Dallas Cowboys went out and made a major addition at the NFL trade deadline.

Dallas added defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets in exchange for a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2026, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Williams was already known as one of the best interior defenders in the league, but he has increased his stock in two games with the Cowboys.

In two games, the entire Dallas defense looks vastly improved, and Williams is a major reason for that. According to PFF, Williams is first among defensive linemen in the overall defensive grade (90.8), first in pressures (15), and first in pass-rush win rate (27.1 percent).

Quinnen Williams among DI since joining the Cowboys:



⭐ 90.8 PFF grade (1st)

⭐ 15 pressures (1st)

⭐ 27.1% pass rush win rate (1st)



Williams has five tackles, 1.5 sacks, and six quarterback hits the past two weeks. His presence has not only helped due to his production, but opposing offensive linemen are focusing so much on No. 92 that it's opened things up for the rest of the defense to make plays.

Quinnen Williams is helping other Dallas Cowboys players succeed

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts after a play against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

That includes fellow defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who has taken advantage of the one-on-one opportunities he's been given since Williams arrived.

In Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Odighizuwa had one sack and hit Geno Smith three times. He continued to rack up pressures in Week 12 and had a clutch play on the Philadelphia Eagles' final offensive snap. On third-and-short, Odighizuwa blew up the play and recorded the only sack of the game for the Cowboys.

Before Williams arrived, Odighizuwa was facing constant double-teams and had just one sack. He's tripled that total in just two weeks, proving the Cowboys made the right move in bringing in Williams.

