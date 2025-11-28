4 huge takeaways from Cowboys' shocking Week 13 win vs Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs put on a show on Thanksgiving Day with their Week 13 game coming down to the wire.

Kansas City took an early lead thanks to an interception by Dak Prescott on the opening drive, but their lead didn't last long. The Cowboys went into the half with a 17-14 advantage as Prescott and the offense found their rhythm.

MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder flexes custom Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving fit

They kept their foot on the gas, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens each turning in excellent performances. That led to a 31-28 win for the Cowboys, who improved to 6-5-1 on the season. As the Cowboys celebrate the win, we pause to examine four big takeaways from the shocking win.

Cowboys offense has to figure out how to end the slow starts

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys started with the ball after the Chiefs won the toss and deferred. As has been the case in nearly every game this season, their first drive ended with no points. Even worse, this one was a turnover.

Dak Prescott tried to force a pass to George Pickens while under pressure, and the ball went right into the hands of Jaylen Watson. That gave Patrick Mahomes the ball at the Dallas 37, and the Chiefs were able to score in just two plays. That meant the Cowboys once again started in a hole and had to give the ball to the opponent to start the second half.

It's an alarming trend with this high-powered offense scoring a touchdown on just two opening drives and a field goal on two others. If they want to be a serious contender, they must find a way to start games with more urgency.

The Dallas defense might be different after all

Dallas Cowboys defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrate after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In Week 11, the Cowboys' defense looked vastly improved. The problem was that they played the Las Vegas Raiders, who aren't exactly a powerhouse on offense.

MORE: Post Malone honors Marshawn Kneeland during Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show

That meant there were still questions about their legitimacy. It seemed as though they were still a disaster when the Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead in Week 12, but then they shut them down in the second half.

Week 13 brought more questions since they had to face Patrick Mahomes, who led his team to a touchdown in just two plays. As frustrating as that was, the defense didn't let it deter them. They stayed confident and made several key stops while harassing Mahomes all game.

Hustle matters

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrate after a touchdown. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter and were driving to extend the lead. Facing a key third-and-eight, they nearly gave the Chiefs a huge opportunity.

George Pickens caught a short pass and tried to turn upfield for a first down. While being tackled, Pickens dropped the ball, and there were multiple Kansas City players there to recover the ball. None were able to, thanks to the effort of KaVontae Turpin, who ran full speed after the ball and dove for the recovery. That kept the ball in the Cowboys' possession and was one of the deciding factors in this one.

An all out effort from Kavonte Turpin to recover the fumble 😤



KCvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OzxuJcVe19 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2025

This play stood out because it saved points, but it wasn't the only example of a player giving maximum effort. Earlier in the game, Jadeveon Clowney recorded a sack after chasing Patrick Mahomes for more than 11 seconds.

This offense can't be stopped when Lamb, Pickens are both hot

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kansas City had no answers for CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens in this one. Lamb had seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Pickens gave them 88 yards on six receptions, while adding a two-point conversion.

They were also both responsible for huge plays on the final drive that sealed the win. It's a reminder that no one can stop this offense when these two are playing to their full potential.

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams on verge of major contract bonus

Cowboys' Thanksgiving concessions menu adds innovative meal vs Chiefs

Insiders drop update on George Pickens’ future as Cowboys face major decision

Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs announcer assignment for Week 13 Thanksgiving game

Dallas Cowboys new 2026 NFL mock draft adds 'twitchy' EDGE & 'sticky' DB