Jerry Jones' wild Micah Parsons-Quinnen Williams trade claim refuted by Jets insider

Jerry Jones is a wild boy and has given himself the moniker, "The Gambler," but the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager's latest claim is so outlandish that no one was buying in.

Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday following the Cowboys' big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, when the Micah Parsons trade came back to the forefront.

There is no denying Jones hit a home run at the NFL trade deadline by landing Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets, but Jones wants you to believe that he made a blockbuster offer to the Jets before the season.

According to Jones, he offered the Jets the unfathomable package of Micah Parsons and a first-round pick in exchange for Williams. Ultimately, Parsons was shipped to the Cowboys for two first-round picks, while Dallas landed Williams for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and draft bust Mazi Smith.

If it seems crazy to believe the Jets would turn down Micah Parsons and a first for Williams but accept Mazi Smith, a second, and first-rounder only a few months later, it's probably because it is.

In fact, Jets insider Connor Hughes took to X to refute Jones' claim.

"Zero doubt that Jerry said this. However, this was never actually offered to the Jets, I’m told. There was a conversation between the owners. It was a brief one," Hughes wrote on X.

"A Cowboys source told me the Jets weren’t ever going to the monetary value needed to extend Parsons. Talks ended."

Hughes' report is probably more accurate that Jerry's account of the situation, and that's okay. Jerry clearly wants the credit for Dallas making the big deal to land Williams, which has completely changed the team on defense, but no one is drinking the Kool-Aid enough to believe his Parsons claim.

