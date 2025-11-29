Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Throughout the first nine games of the season, the Dallas Cowboys struggled mightily on defense. They were unable to generate consistent pressure, and their lack of communication in the secondary left opposing receivers wide open.

Naturally, this led to plenty of criticism for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. A former assistant in Dallas, Eberflus rejoined the team this offseason following the hiring of head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

A well-respected defensive mind, Eberflus was expected to take the defense to the next level. Instead, they were one of the worst in the league heading into their Week 10 bye.

Fortunately, Eberflus went into that break with a couple of new faces to work with in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson. He also got both starting safeties back from injury as well as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.

Now, heading into Week 14, the Cowboys are riding a three-game winning streak, and Eberflus has been a major catalyst for that. While Williams and his presence in the middle have been a key component, it's Eberflus' scheme that's given opposing teams the real issue.

Unorthodox lineup thought up by Eberflus is giving opponents problems

When Dallas landed Williams, it gave them three starting-caliber defensive tackle. Instead of trying to figure out how to rotate Williams with Osa Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark, Eberflus found a way to utilize all three at the same time.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson said after the Week 12 game that they were surprised by how often the Cowboys used five defensive linemen. He stated they saw some of this on film, but didn't expect that to be the normal formation. Their surprise showed as the Cowboys held Saquon Barkley to just 3.3 yards per attempt and consistently forced the ball out of Jalen Hurts' hands early.

When the Cowboys played the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes appeared uncomfortable as well with how often the pocket broke down. Kansas City had injuries on the offensive line, and their attempts to focus on slowing the interior rushers led to three sacks from their defensive ends, with Jadeveon Clowney recording two of them.

The next game will be another tough one for the Cowboys as they face the high-powered Detroit Lions offense. Thankfully, they should have plenty of confidence in their defensive plan following the recent work from Eberflus.

