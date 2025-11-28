Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up November riding high on a three-game winning streak, following the team's Thanksgiving Day feast over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas now has a week to recover after beating last season's two Super Bowl teams in four days, before returning to action for another primetime game in Week 14.
The Cowboys' next outing will be on Thursday, December 4, with another high-profile showdown against the Detroit Lions. Despite Dallas' three-game winning streak and the Lions coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys continue to be underestimated.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order after Cowboys' major Thanksgiving win
Dallas enters next week as a slight 3.5-point road underdog, while a high-flying affair is expected with the over/under set for 54.5 total points.
If you want to roll the dice on the moneyline, the Cowboys are +170 dogs while Detroit is a -200 favorite. That means a $100 bet on the Cowboys would win $170, while you would need to risk $200 on the Lions for a $100 payday.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys gaining hype amid late NFL Playoff push by pundits
The legendary Al Michaels will provide play-by-play commentary, while Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the game analyst. Kaylee Hartung will provide updates from the sideline.
All of the information you need to catch the Week 14 Thursday Night Football action can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info
Date: Thursday, December 4
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Venue: Ford Field
TV Channel: Prime Video
Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 54.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 1 loser from Cowboys impressive Week 13 win vs Chiefs
4 huge takeaways from Cowboys' shocking Week 13 win vs Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys' all-time Thanksgiving record, full list of results
Post Malone honors Marshawn Kneeland during Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show
Dallas Cowboys new 2026 NFL mock draft adds 'twitchy' EDGE & 'sticky' DB
Meet Michelle Siemienowski: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez