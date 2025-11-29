Cowboys catch break with latest injury news for Lions offensive line

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys will head into Week 14 with another tough test. The suddenly hot Cowboys will be on the road to take on the Detroit Lions, a team that embarrassed them in a 47-9 blowout last season.

The Lions were hopeful to get a boost in this one with All-Pro center Frank Ragnow announcing his desire to unretire and return to the team. His first game back was supposed to be against the Cowboys, but that's not going to happen.

Detroit announced on Saturday that Ragnow went through a physical, which revealed a Grade 3 hamstring strain. The failed physical means he won't rejoin the team since the injury will keep him out for the remainder of the year.

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/0qHJXzg35t — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 29, 2025

Detroit was hopeful Frank Ragnow could slow down powerful Dallas defensive line

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow warms up before the game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key to the turnaround over the past three weeks for the Cowboys has been the play of their defensive line.

Adding Quinnen Williams gave them three strong interior defensive tackles. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus used that strength to change his approach, using Williams along with Osa Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark as part of a five-man defensive line.

During the win over the Philadelphia Eagles, that line slowed down Saquon Barkley and kept Jalen Hurts uncomfortable in the pocket. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, they muddied the interior and forced Patrick Mahomes to abandon the pocket. That allowed the defensive ends to get after the Kansas City quarterback with Jadeveon Clowney recording two sacks while Dante Fowler added another.

Lions could be without another star player on offense

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs onto the field for warmup ahead of the Green Bay Packers. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to losing Ragnow, the Lions might be short one of their offensive stars.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered an ankle injury during their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. He's listed as week-to-week, which could also hurt the Detroit offense should he miss time.

