Crazy Ending to Cowboys-Commanders Left NFL World Reeling

The Cowboys-Commanders game had a wild finish to the fourth quarter.

Ryan Phillips

Austin Seibert's missed extra point was part of a wild fourth quarter.
The Washington Commanders pulled off another incredible late-game passing play, then botched the easy part before losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Trailing 27-20 with 21 seconds remaining, Washington had first-and-10 at its own 14-yard line. Quarterback Jayden Daniels dropped back and fired a deep pass to receiver Terry McLaurin, who caught it, then weaved his way through the entire Cowboys defense for an improbable 86-yard touchdown.

That made the score 27-26 and kicker Austin Seibert jogged out to kick the extra point and all but ensure the game would go to overtime. There was just one problem, Seibert shanked the kick after a botched snap.

Then Washington lined up for an onside kick that was promptly returned for a touchdown by Juanyeh Thomas.

It was an insane final sequence that the NFL world going crazy.

Just a crazy final quarter, as the Cowboys escaped with a 34-26 win.

