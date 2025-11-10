Cris Collinsworth Was Delighted By Mike Tirico’s ‘Dicker Doinker’ Call
The Chargers-Steelers tilt on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 did not feature a wide array of highlights. Instead, fans were treated to struggles from Aaron Rodgers and a bit of bad officiating. There were two very long field goals, but the true kicking highlight came late in the third quarter when Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker hit the upright from 55 yards out.
This caused an amusing call from NBC's Mike Tirico and an equally enjoyable reaction from Cris Collinsworth.
"55... Dicker... Doinker," said Tirico as the ball doinked off the goal post.
Collinsworth, who was already laughing at the sound of the doink, absolutely loved it. "A Dicker doinker," said Collinsworth as he continued laughing for another 10 seconds. Tirico eventually insisted that he had not been "sitting on this one"
This is why Tirico and Collinsworth get paid the big bucks. What other booth can get so much joy out of something so simple?
That's why you hang around and watch bad football, folks. Come March, you'll be begging for Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert to combine for fewer than 400 yards passing while they get sacked eight times in a game that has zero drama.