Cris Collinsworth Didn’t Know What J.J. McCarthy Was Doing During Wild Play
The J.J. McCarthy experience continued to be interesting in Week 2. After a rough start in his first start, he authored a historic comeback on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Back in primetime six days later, McCarthy and the Vikings trailed the Falcons 6-0 in the second quarter when things got weird.
The Vikings took over after a turnover in the final minutes of the opening quarter and then moved the ball down the field and were set up with first-and-goal after a nice throw from McCarthy to Josh Nailor.
That's when McCarthy lost the ball while trying to fake a pitch. During his first attempt to recover his own fumble he actually dribbled the football like a basketball while falling to his knees and somehow it bounced right back into his hands. McCarthy then got up and rolled out to the right and threw a rocket to Justin Jefferson, who could not come down with it.
Cris Collinsworth summed the play up by saying, "I don't even know what that was."
If you think about it, coming out of that play with the ball and zero lost yards is kind of incredible.
Unfortunately, McCarthy promptly took two consecutive sacks and the Vikings had to settle for a field goal.
On the next possession McCarthy threw an interception. Stay tuned for the fourth quarter?