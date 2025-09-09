J.J. McCarthy Makes Unique NFL History in Dominant Fourth Quarter Run vs. Bears
J.J. McCarthy's NFL debut got off to a slow start. That start, and even a long pick-six he threw, is all but forgotten after the incredible fourth quarter he put together to give the Vikings a thrilling 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football.
Minnesota scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, with all three touchdowns accounted for by last year's No. 10 pick in his first game. McCarthy threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score in the final 15 minutes of the game, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to account for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of their NFL debut, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.
A 14-yard scamper marked McCarthy's final score of the night, which provided his coach Kevin O'Connell with a feeling of pure bliss. Chicago made the game interesting just before the two-minute warning thanks to a touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze. On the ensuing kickoff, O'Connell's smart coaching move of telling returner Ty Chandler to bring the ball out in an effort to hit the two-minute warning while the Bears had just one timeout helped seal the incredible win.
McCarthy ended his night completing 13-of-20 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns to the one interception. He rushed for 25 yards on just two carries, highlighted by the huge touchdown run to open Minnesota's lead to 10 before Chicago scored. In addition to the NFL history, he became the first starting quarterback with a fourth-quarter comeback of 10 or more points in their NFL debut since Steve Young accomplished the feat in 1985.
Quite the memorable debut from the Chicago native.