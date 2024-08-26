Cris Collinsworth Calls Drake Maye a 'Living Legend' for Completing Remarkably Easy Preseason Pass
The New England Patriots and Washington Commanders did exhibition battle on Sunday night to close out the NFL's preseason. Jacoby Brissett, the Pats' presumed starter at quarterback, got dinged up and caused an entire fanbase to worry briefly before falling in love with rookie Drake Maye, who played extremely well after taking over. Cris Collinsworth, himself getting one final tune-up before the regular season, wasted no time embracing a quarterback controversy that may or may not exist.
Then, he transcended preconceived limits of broadcasting by proclaiming Maye a "living legend" after the North Carolina product managed to complete a short pass after his shoe fell off.
Obviously there was some hyperbole there and Mike Tirico joined in the fun by pleading with Collinsworth to stop.
To be clear, this is great stuff. Anyone clinging to one last meaningful football game before the real stuff happens deserves a little treat and that treat came in the form of unreasonable reaction to Drake Maye playing competently for part of a game against reserves.