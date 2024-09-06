Cris Collinsworth, Jason Kelce React to Flurry of Mundane Penalties in Chiefs-Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens' first drive of the 2024 NFL season got off to a rough start.
The Ravens' offensive line was called for three penalties in the game's first seven plays, as tackle Ronnie Stanley and tackle Patrick Mekari were both whistled for illegal formation penalties—a point of emphasis for the officiating heading into the season. One of those penalties offset a defensive pass interference violation that would've moved the ball deep into Chiefs territory.
In other words, unnecessary flags were flying in the game's opening minutes. Cris Collinsworth took notice of the officiating crew's eagle eye to start the season and brought it up on the NBC broadcast.
"Wow. They are calling this razor-sharp here," Collinsworth said. "... Taking a huge play off the books for the Ravens down the field."
The recently retired Jason Kelce, who is not on an NFL roster this season for the first time since his college days at Cincinnati, also weighed in.
And everyone else watching from home had a similar thought:
Stanley was called for another illegal formation penalty before the first half concluded.
Thankfully, the game picked up from there. Baltimore fought through the penalties and opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown plunge from Derrick Henry, and the Kansas City Chiefs quickly fired back with 13 unanswered points of their own.