Cris Collinsworth Had Message for Fans Who Think He Favors Patrick Mahomes
Cris Collinsworth is one of the most renowned NFL commentators in the business, though fans have on occasion expressed their belief that he shows favoritism to certain players, in particular Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
During an appearance on Up & Adams with host Kay Adams, Collinsworth acknowledged the narrative that he favors Mahomes and issued a brief response.
"There are NFL fans, I don't know if you know this, Cris, that think that you really like Patrick Mahomes. And they're gonna hear what you're saying about the O-line and say you're giving him outs," said Adams.
"Honestly, I don't care if anyone thinks I like Patrick Mahomes, because I do. I do like the guy. He's been one of the most phenomenal players we've seen in the league for a long, long time." Collinsworth responded.
Collinsworth didn't deny his affection for Mahomes and took the criticism on the chin, acknowledging that he thinks the 29-year-old is a generational talent.
Collinsworth, who will be on the call next year for NBC's coverage of Super Bowl 60, went on to detail what went wrong for Mahomes and Co. during their 40–22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's big game. He commended Philadelphia's talent-laden roster, which he noted was superior in just about every aspect to Kansas City's, and praised Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for concocting a masterful game plan to make things difficult for Mahomes, one which he didn't need to go away from at any point during the win.