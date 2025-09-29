Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth Couldn't Believe Packers' Scary Clock Management
The Green Bay Packers can't be too happy about playing the Dallas Cowboys to a 40-40 tie on Sunday Night Football but it could have been worse. Thanks to some interesting time management at the tail end of their only possession of over time, Green Bay was a mere second away from losing outright as a Jordan Love pass fell incomplete with a single second remaining. Had he waited a split second longer to throw it or had it taken a higher deflection, it would have gone down as a brutal self-inflicted mistake. Instead there was time for them to salvage a tie.
Anyone watching on their television could see the slow-moving disaster taking place and in the NBC booth it was no different. Listen to Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth try to make sense in real time as time kept ticking away.
Excellent work from Tirico. He noticed the issue right away and Collinsworth jumped right in suggesting that Love's pass could very well to turn out to determine victory or defeat.
"That was so poorly managed," Collinsworth said. "They almost lost the game before they had a chance to tie it."
For his part, Tirico just repeated "wow" a few times and pointed out that anything could have happened with the ball in the air.
Colllinsworth would add his own "wows" on the way out and express appreciation for being in the building for an instant, if unsatisfying classic.