Dak Prescott Teases Brandon Aubrey for Missed Field Goal in Cowboys' Win vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is capable of making a mistake after all.
Aubrey, who entered the Cowboys' Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium a perfect 10-for-10 on field-goal attempts this season, missed a kick for the first time in 2024 on a 51-yard attempt in the final minute of Dallas's 20–15 win.
The kick sailed just wide right, marking just the third missed kick of Aubrey's NFL career and his first misfire from over 50 yards.
After the game, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a bit of fun at his teammate's expense on the Amazon Prime Video postgame show.
"He's special; he's a great talent. I think that [last] one was too short for him," Prescott said. "He just wanted to give them a little bit of a cinematic end right there."
Aubrey's miss didn't factor into the game's final result, as Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw an interception with five seconds to play to secure Dallas's second win of the year.
Aubrey split the uprights on two field-goal attempts earlier in the game—a 60-yarder in the third quarter and a 40-yard field goal in the fourth. His career field-goal percentage sits at 92.7% (38 of 41) heading into the Cowboys' Week 5 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"He's a special guy," Prescott said. "Every quarterback has a really, really good kicker if you look at the history of it. I'm so blessed to have him. He can make it from anywhere—I'm going to call that one a fluke."
Aubrey wasn't the only kicker to have a solid game Thursday. Giants kicker Greg Joseph nailed all five of his field-goal attempts from 22, 38, 41, 42, and 52 yards.