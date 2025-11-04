Dak Prescott Had Brutally Honest Assessment of Cowboys’ Loss to Cardinals
For the second week in a row, the Cowboys were outclassed on the field. This time by the Cardinals, who marched into AT&T Stadium and won comfortably, 27–17.
Dak Prescott didn’t mince words when assessing the team’s performance after the game, and described it as a frustrating evening.
“They kicked our ass on both sides of the ball,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Dallas’s defense struggled to slow down Jacoby Brissett and the rest of Arizona’s offense, which racked up 340 total yards without a turnover. Brissett had a pair of touchdowns passes and rushed for one too, proving to be a major problem for the Cowboys.
As for the offense, Prescott had 250 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He rolled his ankle before halftime but remained in the game. He acknowledged that incident and said he expects to be fine for their next game, which will be after the team’s bye week.
Much of the blame for the team’s struggles have been placed on the defense, but Prescott made clear that both sides of the ball came up short in Monday’s loss.
The Cowboys are now 3-5-1 on the year, and if things don’t improve quickly, the playoffs will quickly become an afterthought in Dallas.