NFL Insider Shuts Down Short-Lived Dak Prescott-to-Browns Trade Rumor
A stunning trade rumor involving the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was floated on Wednesday. But just as quickly as it emerged, one NFL insider shut it down.
Bruce Dennan of The Bruce Dennan Show said Wednesday that his sources had clued him onto some trade negotiations between the Cowboys and Browns involving Prescott. Within a couple of hours, the rumor had been effectively debunked by NFL insider Jane Slater of the NFL Network, who took to social media to declare it "fake news."
"I run it all down when working this beat and the Dallas Cowboys are NOT working on trading Dak to the Browns. In fact, texts with two sources tell me 'fake news' and 'absolutely not' before this gets any sort of wheels," Slater reported Wednesday.
The rumor certainly felt as if it came out of nowhere, and based on Slater's reporting, it seems there's no truth to the report that the two sides had been in negotiation on a possible trade.
As it stands, with Deshaun Watson likely to miss the entire 2025 season, the only healthy quarterback on the Browns roster is Kenny Pickett, who was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason. They do own the No. 2 pick in the draft and it remains a possibility that they'll address the position there, but Prescott does not appear to be a viable option for Cleveland.