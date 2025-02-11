Dak Prescott Says Cowboys Are 'Very Close' to Competing With Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys endured a disappointing season in 2024, finishing the campaign at 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Meanwhile, their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrated the organization's second Super Bowl win after dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
When asked about the Eagles' championship, Prescott commended the Cowboys' rivals for their accomplishment and was then asked if he thinks Dallas is close to competing with Philadelphia.
"I feel like we compete with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we play them. I don't want to say check the record when they're the guys holding the trophy right now, so credit to them, they've earned and it and they deserve it by all means. But yeah, very close," said Prescott.
This season, Prescott and the Cowboys lost both games against the Eagles. They were humbled in a 34–6 blowout in Week 9 at home and were thrashed again on the road in Week 17, 41–7. In total, Philadelphia outscored Dallas 75–13 in their two meetings. So, at least last season, the two sides were not quite as close as Prescott indicated, though the Cowboys were without their franchise quarterback, who was sidelined with an injury for both games. In 2023, with Prescott participating in both games, the rival sides split the season series with one win apiece.
Still, Prescott made clear that he doesn't think Dallas is too far off from competing with the Eagles, though he and the rest of the team will need to back that up on the field in 2025.