Dak Prescott Had Heartfelt Message for Brian Schottenheimer After First Cowboys Win
After falling short against the Eagles in Week 1, the Cowboys prevailed in an unexpected back-and-forth thriller against the Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys initially trailed the Giants in the first half, but saw their offense pick up in the third quarter when they took a 17-16 lead.
The game then exploded in the fourth quarter, with the Cowboys and Giants combining for five touchdowns and five different lead changes before the Cowboys tied the game at the end of regulation on a 64-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal. In overtime, the Cowboys earned the win with a field goal on their fifth drive of the extra quarter.
It took nearly five full quarters of football for the Cowboys to pull of the win, but they managed to earn the victory—the first of Brian Schottenheimer's head coaching career in Dallas.
In honor of Schottenheimer's first win, quarterback Dak Prescott gave his coach the game ball in the locker room. "Very special, Man. For you, first game ball, first win. Hell of a coach," Prescott said before his teammates began celebrating Schottenheimer.
Prescott added while speaking to reporters, "I gave him the game ball, first career win. I told him how much we all appreciate him. Told him that game was the epitome of him and his coaching style, just the resiliency he has, the way he carries himself, the way he coaches. The standard's the standard, and at the end of the day that's winning."
Schottenheimer didn't tell reporters what Prescott said in the locker room because he didn't want to cry, but he did say, "The words that Dak and the players said to me after the game is why it's so special. It's I expect the first of many, but I'll remember this one forever because of the fight of these guys, the way they didn't quit. They just kept believing."
With Schottenheimer's first win, the Cowboys now move to 1-1 on the season. They'll look to reach 2-1 when they face the Bears next week.