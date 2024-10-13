SI

Tom Brady Gave Honest Take on Dak Prescott’s Ugly Interception vs. Lions

Kristen Wong

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wasted no time endearing himself to Detroit Lions fans in Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup between the two sides at AT&T Stadium. 

Late in the first quarter, Prescott was looking for CeeDee Lamb in the endzone, but his pass was smartly picked off by Lions defensive back Brian Branch. 

FOX announcer Tom Brady was on the call for the play, and he gave his expert analysis of Prescott’s untimely interception. 

“Partly poor decision and partly just a physical mistake of not really driving that ball,” Brady said. “Dak thinks that he’s got CeeDee open on the corner, which he does initially… Branch takes Tolbert to the flat, but because he’s got width, he can read that and fall back out underneath the corner route. It’s what you teach defenders.”

“Really great interception, I’m sure Dak didn’t even see him when he let the ball go,” Brady added.

Last time out against the Lions, Prescott had 345 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-19 win. He's off to a tougher start on Sunday.

