Dak Prescott Makes Bold Prediction for Cowboys' Offense After 'Vanilla' Preseason
Dak Prescott believes in his team's offense, despite its bland look during the preseason.
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback told reporters that his team's offense will provide some fireworks, and that they’ve been saving their best stuff for the regular season.
"An exciting offense. We’ve kept it vanilla for a reason. Excited about getting out there and putting it all on display next Thursday," Prescott said.
I'm not sure we should have expected anything less from the team's quarterback, but its notable that he feels good about things. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer was the team's offensive coordinator over the past two seasons, but that came under then-head coach Mike McCarthy, which means the offense could look different this season. Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams is now the team's offensive coordinator.
With receivers CeeDee Lamb, Goerge Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin, plus tight end Jake Ferguson, and new running back Javonte Williams, the Cowboys do have a chance to be explosive. It will all start with keeping Prescott on the field.
Dak Prescott's Injury Status
Prescott only played in eight games during the 2025 thanks to a severely injured hamstring he suffered in Week 9 during a 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The injury necessitated surgery that put him out for the rest of the year. He finished the campaign completing 64.7% of his passes for 1,978 yards, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dallas was 3-5 in his eight starts.
In 2023, Prescott played in all 17 games and led an explosive Cowboys attack. He completed a career-high 69.5% of his passes for 4,516 yards, with 36 touchdowns, nine interceptions, a career-best passer rating of 105.9 and a QBR of 72.7.
When healthy, Prescott has the ability to be one of the NFL's most productive quarterbacks. That said, he's missed 26 games due to injury since the 2020 season.
He'll have to be on the field all season for Dallas to be successful this season.