Dak Prescott Had Blunt Three-Word Response to Hearing MVP Chants During Blowout Win
The Cowboys have been at the center of the NFL spotlight for the last few months as the football world watched while the Micah Parsons situation went down in flames. Once the season actually started Dallas remained a big talking point as fans and analysts discussed whether Jerry Jones made the right call to trade Parsons based on this year's on-field product.
So much attention has been dedicated to that whole exercise that Dak Prescott's tremendous start has flown a bit under the radar. Even with two losses and a tie through the first four weeks of the year the Cowboys quarterback has been undeniably excellent throwing the ball and ensuring the offense scores points. Prescott was great once again in Week 5, leading Dallas to a blowout victory over the hapless Jets on the strength of four touchdown passes.
The Cowboys fans in attendance were amped up by his performance and started a few "MVP" chants in the MetLife Stadium seats. When asked about it after the game Prescott acknowledged he heard them but his reaction was summed up in a blunt three-word statement: "I don't care."
"I mean, my ears work, so I heard it, but I didn't hear it," Prescott said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "It's Week 5. I don't care. I don't care if it was Week 17. I've told y'all what I want to win, the team goals. Right now, the success and the continued success is going to happen, [and] it's just a beneficiary of all the guys in that locker room."
It's a mindset his teammates undoubtedly love. It's also one that will be put to the test if Prescott's play continues at this level. The veteran ranks first among all quarterbacks in completions, second in passing yards, and his 10 touchdown passes are tied for third. The Cowboys rank first in yards per game in large part due to Prescott's outstanding production and, over the last six or so quarters, his ability to deal with the loss of his best receiver in CeeDee Lamb without missing a beat. If Dallas can manage to win enough games down the stretch Prescott will be a serious candidate for MVP.
He doesn't care, as he stated. But there will be plenty of noise surrounding the narrative if Prescott continues at this pace.