Dak Prescott Names George Pickens's Receiver Trait That Really Excites Him
As the Dallas Cowboys try to keep pace with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and upstart Washington Commanders in the NFC East, they made a big splash to give Dak Prescott and the offense some extra firepower. The Cowboys traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, adding a 2027 sixth-round pick as well in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.
Pickens, a physical deep threat, should pair well with Dallas's top receiver CeeDee Lamb. Prescott is certainly excited for the addition, specifically for Pickens's ability to go up and win 50-50 balls. During an appearance on The Invasion on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas, the Cowboys quarterback shared what he's seen from his newest weapon so far.
"We've connected. I'm excited," Prescott said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football. You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands. More than a 50-50 catcher. He thinks it's his ball when it's in the air. I'm excited for him. I know we needed some help at that position.
"It's hard to double team two guys. ... I think we're putting together a nice group of weapons."
Lamb caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns last season, while Jalen Tolbert was productive with 610 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. No other Cowboys receiver had more than 500 yards or three touchdowns.
Pickens has been an enigmatic personality through his three seasons in the league, but has flashed impressive potential, with 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. Dallas COO Stephen Jones believes he can serve as a co-No. 1 with Lamb.
"He’s just a dynamic receiver," said Jones. "Everybody says we’re looking for a [number] two. I mean, George can be a one. He’s got that type of talent. He’s got an unbelievable ball-tracking ability. He’s got plenty of juice and he’s a fiery competitor. And we love that, he plays with an edge, and we think he’d be a good fit for our team."
It's too early to call, but it sounds like Prescott has similar optimism around his newest target.