Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Scuffle Leaves Coach Brian Schottenheimer Heated
The fireworks at Dallas Cowboys training camp shifted from the press room to the field on Wednesday.
After days of headlines based on comments from Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons in their respective interviews, Wednesday saw some heated action on the field, with players breaking into a brief scuffle.
Cowboys beat reporter Joseph Hoyt shared video of the fracas on social media.
Per Hoyt, coach Brian Schottenheimer pulled the team together after the shoving match and explained that the next thrown punch would result in getting kicked off the field for the day.
Spring trainings scufflers are a part of the process. Tensions are high at camp, with some players pushing with everything they have to make the roster and others working to get in playing shape for the battels to come in the regular season. Things boil over sometimes.
Schottenheimer likely wants to be sure that his team is aligned before they head to a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in early August.