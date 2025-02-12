Dallas Goedert Celebrates Super Bowl By Hearing About Chris Russo's Failed Prop Bet
The life of an athlete can vacillate between the highest of highs and lowest of lows in the blink of the eye. Take Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert for example. On Sunday night he was winning the Super Bowl against a seemingly unbeatable Kansas City Chiefs side going for a three-peat and by Tuesday afternoon he was forced to listen to Chris "Mad Dog" Russo go deep on a Goedert-related prop bet he lost.
Goedert helpfully explained that a big lead is usually protected by a steady ground game and was able to drop a classic, "I'll take a win over personal stats any day" in a touch of class.
All was not lost for Russo, though, as he explained that he had DeVonta Smith over 49.5 yards, which was a winner—so adjust your own ledger regarding the host's bets accordingly. This is why Mad Dog is in every broadcasting Hall of Fame that means anything. Only he would be so bold as to focus on something like this with a guy who just won a Super Bowl.