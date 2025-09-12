SI

Dallas Goedert Injury: Eagles Give Disappointing Update for TE Ahead of Super Bowl Rematch

Dallas Goedert is dealing with a knee sprain that will keep him out of action on Sunday.

Tyler Lauletta

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert won’t be able to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert won’t be able to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Eagles will be without one of their most critical offensive weapons as they head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch this Sunday.

On Friday, the team’s injury report revealed that tight end Dallas Goedert is officially out for the game due to a knee sprain. Running back Will Shipley (oblique) and offensive lineman Cameron Williams (shoulder) are also set to miss the action on Sunday.

Goedert led the Eagles with seven receptions in their Week 1 win over the Cowboys. In his absence, it will be up to backup tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson to step up for the Birds.

Adjust your fantasy football lineups accordingly.

