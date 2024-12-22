SI

Dan Campbell Had Great Coaching Moment With Jameson Williams After Taunting Penalty

Every game is a chance to get better.

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @NFLonFOX
In this story:

The start of the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears game on Sunday featured a bit of drama and theatrics, as is usually the case for testy divisional matchups.

Early in Detroit’s 34-17 win, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams made a 5-yard catch on his team’s very first passing play, but it was what he did after that elicited a harsh reprimand from coach Dan Campbell.

Williams reeled in the pass before getting pushed out of bounds by Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson. As Williams returned to the field, he took a cheeky moment to spin the ball in front of the Bears sideline, drawing a costly taunting penalty.

The Lions would end up driving down the field for a successful field goal on their first possession of the game, but Campbell didn’t seem happy about Williams’s off-field antics.

Fox cameras caught Campbell giving Williams a stern talking-to before sending him back in:

A great coaching moment from the highly beloved Detroit coach.

Williams finished the game with a team-high 143 receiving yards and a touchdown, his sixth of the year. The third-year wideout has gotten himself in hot water with the NFL in the past and was suspended for a handful of games for violating the league’s gambling policy and policy on performance-enhancing substances.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL