Dan Campbell Had Great Coaching Moment With Jameson Williams After Taunting Penalty
The start of the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears game on Sunday featured a bit of drama and theatrics, as is usually the case for testy divisional matchups.
Early in Detroit’s 34-17 win, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams made a 5-yard catch on his team’s very first passing play, but it was what he did after that elicited a harsh reprimand from coach Dan Campbell.
Williams reeled in the pass before getting pushed out of bounds by Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson. As Williams returned to the field, he took a cheeky moment to spin the ball in front of the Bears sideline, drawing a costly taunting penalty.
The Lions would end up driving down the field for a successful field goal on their first possession of the game, but Campbell didn’t seem happy about Williams’s off-field antics.
Fox cameras caught Campbell giving Williams a stern talking-to before sending him back in:
A great coaching moment from the highly beloved Detroit coach.
Williams finished the game with a team-high 143 receiving yards and a touchdown, his sixth of the year. The third-year wideout has gotten himself in hot water with the NFL in the past and was suspended for a handful of games for violating the league’s gambling policy and policy on performance-enhancing substances.