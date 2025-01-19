SI

Dan Campbell Shared His Deep Message to Lions Before Playoff Game vs. Commanders

The Lions coach is never short of motivational messages for his football team.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell always knows the right buttons to press with his football team.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell always knows the right buttons to press with his football team. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are playing host to the Washington Commanders on Saturday night in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs as Detroit looks to make a trip to their second straight conference title game.

It's never easy to win and advance this time of year, and Lions coach Dan Campbell knows it. But when it came time to deliver a motivational speech to his team ahead of Saturday night's matchup, the Lions coach kept his message simple.

"I don't know if I always find the right words but I just told them that this is the next game, that's what this is," Campbell told Fox Sports' Erin Andrews. "Listen, you're not young forever. We're in the golden times of our lives as athletes. That's where they're at right now so just go cut it loose."

The Lions once again want to win on Saturday and knock on the door for a Super Bowl appearance. Detroit has been one of the league's best teams all season long, and wants to continue its quest to try to win the franchise's first championship.

After one quarter, Campbell and the Lions led the Commanders 7–3.

