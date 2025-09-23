Dan Campbell Explains Gutsy Fourth-Down Call vs. Ravens: 'They've Earned That Trust'
Dan Campbell has a long history of going for it on fourth down when others might shy away. He may have outdone himself with a gutsy call in the Lions' 38-30 win over the Ravens on Monday Night Football, though.
And according to Gamblin' Dan, the bold decisions are only getting easier.
He kept his team on the field on fourth-and-2 around midfield with just under two minutes left in the game as Detroit led by a touchdown. On play-action, Jared Goff made a perfect pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown for 20 yards that set up a long touchdown run from David Montgomery on the next play to all but ice the game.
It was a risky move that paid massive dividends for Campbell and the Lions, who'd rather decide any game with their own doing. Following the huge primetime win, the Lions coach spoke to the decision on fourth down, and praised his players for making his choice clear.
"I got a tremendous amount of trust in those guys and that's been built up now in five years," he said in his postgame press conference via Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. "And that helps. And that offensive line and the way they were playing, it felt like that was the right call.
"It's those guys. It's the players, man. They're the ones who make this stuff come to life and they've earned that trust. They step up and make huge plays at critical times and it's unbelievable, it really is. It's a thing of beauty."
After Montgomery's touchdown that opened the lead up to two scores, the Ravens scored themselves to get the lead back to one possession before the Lions were able to recover the onside kick and seal a signature win.
Detroit moves to 2-1 after their opening week loss to the Packers. They return home next week to play the Browns on Sunday, with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.