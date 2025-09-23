Every ESPN NFL Analyst Picked the Ravens Prior to Lions' Statement Win
The Ravens hosted the Detroit Lions in an enthralling prime-time showdown on Monday night. With Baltimore playing in front of their home supporters, there were many who were a little too quick to count Detroit out in the Week 3 showdown.
That includes practically every ESPN NFL analyst, all of whom put their faith in the Ravens to take care of business. The entire cast of Get Up!, NFL Live and Monday Night Countdown all chose the home favorites as their pick to win the game. Not a single one went outside the norm and expressed belief in the Lions.
Among those who doubted Detroit were Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes, Peter Schrager, Marcus Spears, Harry Douglas, Bart Scott, Mike Tannenbaum, Stephen A. Smith and Jason Kelce.
Dan Campbell's side proved them all wrong on Monday, running up the score in the 38–30 win. The defense sacked Lamar Jackson a career-high seven times in the victory.
Van Pelt took a moment to offer an apology to Amon-Ra St. Brown on behalf of ESPN during a postgame interview, admitting the network's on-air talent got the pick completely wrong. Maybe they'll think twice before unanimously picking against Detroit in the future.