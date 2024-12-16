Dan Campbell Explains Why Lions Called Onside Kick Early in Fourth Quarter
The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions 48–42 in Week 15 and became the second team to defeat the Lions this season. Detroit punted on their first two possessions while the Bills scored touchdowns and spent the entire game trying to catch up as Josh Allen's offensive unit only settled for one punt.
With an injury-plagued defense that was unable to get any stops, coach Dan Campbell opted for an onside kick with 12 minutes remaining in the game that resulted in a 38-yard Mack Hollins return that set up a one-play scoring drive for Buffalo. Because of the result, Campbell was widely second-guessed and he answered for it in his postgame press conference.
Campbell told the media that he thought the Lions needed the ball and that Jake Bates made a good kick, but even he agreed that the result proved him wrong.
"You know, obviously, now sitting here in hindsight them taking it down to the three yard line, I wish I hadn't of done that but it is what it is," Campbell said.
There will be plenty more criticism of Campbell's call this week so brace yourselves.