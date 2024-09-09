Dan Campbell Lauded Matthew Stafford's Toughness After Lions' Win Over Rams
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams made the trip out to Ford Field on Sunday night for a Week 1 tilt against the Detroit Lions, though they fell short in an overtime defeat, 26–20.
Stafford took a handful of hits throughout the night and was even seen on the sideline getting his ankle taped up. Battling through some ailments, Stafford kept the Rams close throughout and connected with Cooper Kupp for a late touchdown to give L.A. a late lead in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Dan Campbell spoke highly of Stafford, who spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Lions, saluting the veteran quarterback's toughness and fortitude.
"It's almost like you don't want to hit him because when you hit him he plays better," said Campbell of Stafford, via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit.
Stafford was sacked twice in the loss, but he was impressive through the air. He completed 34 of 49 pass attempts for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Despite Detroit getting after him in the pocket, the 36-year-old didn't back down one bit, earning the praise of Campbell, a coach well known for his toughness.
It was Stafford's second trip to Detroit in the last two years, after the Rams were bounced from the playoffs in a heartbreaking loss at Ford Field last season. Campbell is plenty familiar with the former No. 1 pick, and was clearly impressed with his determination on Sunday evening.