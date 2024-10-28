Dan Campbell Appears to Hint Lions Could Make Big Move at NFL Trade Deadline
As one of the NFC's top teams, the Detroit Lions could be preparing to make a big swing to bulk up their roster even more before the 2024 NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5.
While discussing the Lions' 52–14 rout of the Tennessee Titans with reporters on Monday, Campbell was asked if Detroit had plans to make a trade in the near future.
"Yeah, could be," Cambell said with a big smile on his face. "Could be."
Campbell then began jumping up and down as the room erupted in laughter.
With Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ruled out for the year, the Lions could use another effective pass rusher. One potential target, Browns edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, has addressed the rumors of landing in Detroit, stating he's open to it because he'd get to play his former teams in the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers twice every year.
Detroit currently holds the top seed in the NFC with a 6–1 record. The Lions started the season 1–1 but have rattled off five straight victories, including a tight 31–29 win over the division-rival Vikings in Week 7.
The Lions have another NFC North clash awaiting them in Week 9, as they visit the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.