Dan Campbell Named His Simple Criteria for Future Lions Coordinators
The Detroit Lions saw their season end in the NFC divisional round over the weekend. While the team did not reach their ultimate goal of the Super Bowl, they did have a wildly successful regular season, won a team-record 15 games and finished with the best record in their conference.
Detroit had the second best offense in football under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the seventh best scoring defense in the league under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Considering the team's success the last two years, it's no surprise that both of those guys are top coaching candidates.
Even a loss to the best rookie in NFL history can't change that which is why head coach Dan Campbell is prepared to lose both of them.
While he hasn't been told anything, he's still prepared for the bad news which is why he's already thinking about replacements. According to Campbell there are coaches on staff capable of filling the potential vaccancies, but he's also going to look outside the team for the perfect fit.
"I want what I believe is going to be as close to what we have been as possible," said Campbell. "And we don't lose what we're about. And our identity."
Campbell then added, "We're going to stay true to who we are and if you don't feel comfortable with that, this isn't the job for you."