Dan Campbell Highlighted Two Impressive Stats in Postgame Speech After Win vs. Colts
The Detroit Lions won again on Sunday, beating the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 12. With the win Detroit is now 10-1 this season which means they're currently the top seed in the NFC and tied for the best record in all of football with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Following the victory Dan Campbell gave another pitch-perfect locker room speech, handing out game balls to some lesser known contributors in linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, punter Jack Fox and assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery.
Campbell also came prepared with two statistics that really put the Lions' season in perspective.
The first was the fact that the Lions had now won nine games in a row. Campbell asked how many people in the room had been involved in a nine-game win streak in the NFL before. No one raised a hand.
"It's saying something," said Campbell. "It's rare. We are in rare air right now, alright? So we're doing something special, which we knew we would."
The thing Campbell brought up was the fact that the Lions had won on the road again. In Campbell's first season in Detroit the team went 3-13-1 and did not win on the road. In fact, they didn't win on the road under Campbell until Week 10 of 2022 and the franchise hadn't won on the road since December 2021. They started 0-11-1 on the road under Campbell, but have now won 16 of their last 21 road games.
In the words of Campbell, the Lions are now road warriors. And good luck to anyone who tries to beat them in their own building.