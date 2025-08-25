Dan Campbell Has Some Bad News for the Rest of the NFL
Dan Campbell has coached some pretty good teams in his short time in Detroit. The Lions surprised the league by fighting for a playoff spot in 2022, made the NFC championship game in '23 and went 15-2 in '24.
With the preseason winding down Campbell gave a press conference on Monday and it sounds like he has some bad news for the rest of the league. Coming off two really good seasons. they might be even better this year, which is an impressive turnaround from how he felt earlier in the preseason.
"This is the best we've felt about it, kind of top to bottom," Campbell told the press. "Now that being said, there's still holes, but I bring this up all the time, every roster has holes. You'll never have it exactly where you totally want it, but from where we've come, year after year, this is... we've taken it another level."
Campbell went on to compliment general manager Brad Holmes for putting together a roster that keeps improving.
"And that's a credit to Brad," said Campbell. "What Brad's done in the personnel department is outstanding, man. He's just continued to elevate, you know, I bring up the floor. We know the ceiling, well, we don't even really know the ceiling. There's still so many of these players that are continuing to get better and better that are really good players, but by doing that the floor has really been raised. Our baseline is pretty dang good right now."
Last season Detroit had the top scoring offense in the NFL and were top 10 in points allowed and turnover ratio. Their season begins in Green Bay on September 7.