Dan Campbell's Bold Prediction to Kevin O'Connell Goes Viral After Playoff Loss

The Lions coach believed that his team would be facing the Vikings in the NFC divisional round, and now both teams are out of the playoffs.

The viral moment between Dan Campbell and Kevin O'Connell is going viral once again after the Lions were eliminated from the playoffs. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell went viral after beating Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings in the final week of the regular season to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

Campbell told O'Connell, "See you in two weeks," as he believed that the Vikings would win their first-round game against the Los Angeles Rams and advance to play the Lions in the divisional round.

Of course, that didn't come to fruition. The Vikings were eliminated by the Rams in the wild-card round, and now the Lions are going home after a home thrashing against the Washington Commanders in a stunning upset on Saturday night.

Campbell hasn't been shy about wearing his heart on his sleeve and making plenty of bold predictions all season long. Now with Campbell and O'Connell both eliminated from the playoffs. The moment between the duo in the final weekend of the regular season has once again gone viral on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions to Campbell's prediction in the wake of the 45-31 season ending playoff loss:

