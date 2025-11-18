Dan Campbell Had Simple Comment on Controversial Pass Interference at End of Lions-Eagles

In his third start of the season, Rock Ya-Sin faced off against A.J. Brown 19 times, allowing 4 receptions for 39 yards on 8 targets.



Ya-Sin spent 19.4 seconds within 1 yard of Brown, the 2nd-most time in tight coverage Brown has faced in a matchup in his career.