Overhead Photo of Dan Campbell-Themed Corn Maze Had NFL Fans Awestruck
Detroit Lions fans are ready for the 2024 NFL season to begin.
The Bestmaze Corn Maze in Williamston, Mich., recently unveiled its new fall challenge this week with an epic aerial photo. The maze is a depiction of Lions coach Dan Campbell wearing a hat that reads "GRIT" while surrounded by a lion's mane. "One pride, go Lions!" is also spelled at the bottom of the maze.
Yeah, that's pretty sweet.
Lions fans have every right to be hyped for the upcoming 2024 campaign after Detroit won the NFC North last season, the franchise's first division title since 1993 when it was dubbed the NFC Central.
Detroit enters the season as the favorites to win the NFC North again, but it will be tasked with fending off the up-and-coming Green Bay Packers, the No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, as well as the Minnesota Vikings, who are rebuilding their roster after Kirk Cousins departed in free agency.
Rookies will report to Allen Park for 2024 training camp on Saturday, while the veterans are set to arrive Tuesday. Perhaps there will be a bit of time in camp for the team to make the hour drive northwest to Williamston to try to solve the Campbell corn maze.
NFL fans were impressed by the gritty work of art in Michigan: