Dan Campbell's NSFW Postgame Locker Room Speech Had Lions Fired Up
The Detroit Lions are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time in franchise history and their head coach is pumped up about it.
After the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 on Sunday night to clinch the NFC North title and the conference's top seed, Dan Campbell gave one heck of a speech in the locker room.
Campbell got in front of his team to hand out game balls but gave a quick speech beforehand and his players were fired up.
"You guys look like you remember who the f--- you are," Campbell said as his players cheered. "That was awesome. That's a hell of a win, guys. All I can think about is, man, we've been forged in this stuff now. This has been three years in the making. Some of it four. That just doesn't happen you gotta work through it, grind through it, and go through the downs to get to the ups of where we're at. That was unbelievable, man. Division winners, back-to-back seasons, and the No. 1 seed."
Few coaches have the art of a press conference or postgame speech down the way Campbell does. He seems to nail it every time.
His game balls went to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, cornerback Amik Robertson and linebacker Alex Azalone.