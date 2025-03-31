Dan Orlovsky Offers Blunt Stance on Travis Hunter's Position in the NFL
There's been much debate about Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter's best NFL position leading up to April's draft.
Hunter has made clear he wants to play on both sides of the ball in the pros, much like he did in college. But not everyone thinks that's the best course of action for the 21-year-old.
Among that crowd appears to be ESPN's NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, who shared his thoughts on Hunter's best position Monday on X, formerly Twitter.
Kay Adams, host of Up & Adams, asked New England Patriots executive Eliot Wolf whether he preferred the idea of pairing Hunter in the secondary alongside star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, or utilizing him as a wide receiver to compliment Stefon Diggs.
Wolf kept his cards close to his chest in regard to his answer to Adams' question, but Orlovsky took to X to offer his unprompted response.
"He’s a WR. You play him at WR," wrote Orlovsky.
Ultimately, Hunter's position will be determined by whatever the coaching staff of the team that drafts him decides. He was elite on both ends of the ball in college, but there's plenty of uncertainty as to how he would fare playing both offense and defense in the NFL.
During his final season at Colorado, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 36 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass defenses and one forced fumble out of the secondary.
Hunter is expected to be one of the first names called at the 2025 NFL draft, and it's certainly possible he winds up with the Patriots, who own the No. 4 selection.
Orlovsky made clear that he views Hunter as more of a wide receiver than a cornerback, but it remains to be seen if his future team feels the same way.