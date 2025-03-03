Dan Orlovsky Says Deebo Samuel Trade Isn't Enough for Commanders to Catch Eagles
The Washington Commanders reached the NFC championship last season for the first time since 1991, though they fell short of making the Super Bowl after losing to the rival Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game.
Early into the offseason, the Commanders already made a big splash by trading for Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. While Samuel is a solid addition to the offense, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky doesn't think that move alone is enough for Washington to catch the Eagles and become true Super Bowl contenders.
Speaking on NFL Live Monday, Orlovsky indicated he thinks the Commanders need to remain aggressive and continue adding to their roster if they want to overtake Philadelphia.
"I also don't think they can fall into the trap thinking they're that close. Five wins on the last play of the game, essentially. That's not likely in the NFL. While they're encouraged and intriguing, they're not one move, one Deebo Samuel away from chasing down Philadelphia. There are still flaws in this roster that they've got to have a, very much so, attack mindset, and not resting on the success of last year mindset," Orlovsky said.
While the addition of Samuel has the potential to be a significant acquisition for the Commanders, Orlovsky warned them that getting complacent or backing off from their aggressive approach during the offseason would be a mistake.