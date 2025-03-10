Dan Orlovsky Explains Why Justin Fields May Want to Leave Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers has emerged as a quarterback option for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the franchise tries to figure out how to become a more serious playoff contender. The combination of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson led Mike Tomlin's team to a 10-7 record in 2024 before they were easily overwhelmed by the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs. Both of those guys, like Rodgers, have some real question marks about their viablity going forward. Throw in some reporting that Justin Fields is talking to the Jets and there's a lot of moving pieces on the chess board.
Assessing the situation on Get Up Monday, Dan Orlovsky explained why he wouldn't be too interested in returning to Pittsburgh if he were Fields.
"If I'm Justin Fields, I'm respectfully not going back to the Steelers," Orlovsky said. "I did everything you asked me to do when you had me as your starting quarterback ... I had us at 4-2, we had beaten playoff teams and then you benched me. And then it started really hot for Russell Wilson and then it calmed down a little bit and you never gave me the opportunity to get back on the field. Respectfully, I want to go give myself an opportunity to play. I don't trust necessarily what you're telling me right now in this process."
This, of course, would be a perfectly reasonable stance for Fields to take. At the same time it's not a guarantee that he'll be able to find a franchise that will give him a better chance to win and keep the starting quarterback situation.
Reasonable minds can disagree about just how meaningful it is the Steelers are at least exploring the Rodgers waters. It's inarguable that he's accomplished a ton in the game and looked solid over his last 10 games after getting fully healthy. To the point where it would be responsible to at least dip a toe in the water.