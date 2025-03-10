Aaron Rodgers Being Explored as a QB Option By Pittsburgh Steelers
Hot on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers landing DK Metcalf, they may be creeping closer to further overhauling the offense as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Aaron Rodgers is emerging as an option at quarterback. The future Hall of Fame signal-caller and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin are expected to meet and discuss the idea of the 41-year-old joining the team.
The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season led by Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Upgrading at the position, even in the short term, could elevate their ceiling as they can bank on having a formidible defense. Rodgers, after missing the entirety of his first season with the New York Jets, rebounded during the second half of 2024 to put up numbers and tape that suggests he may have more to give an interested team.
There is no interest from the Jets in running it back and Rodgers is set to become a free agent after the franchise signaled their intention to move on last month.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also reports that the Steelers have discussed the possibility of bringing Rodgers in internally over the past 24 hours.
Schefter reports that Fields is still in play for both the Steelers and the Jets, so there could be a good old-fashioned switcheroo brewing.