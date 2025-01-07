Dan Orlovsky Shut Shannon Sharpe Down With Surprising Knowledge of Family Trivia
Ja'Marr Chase won the receiving triple crown this season, leading the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdown catches. Chase is just the third player to accomplish that feat in the 21st century and fifth player to do it in more than 50 years.
He also did this for a Cincinnati Bengals team that did not make the playoffs, which is also rare.
Cooper Kupp, the last guy to win the receiving triple crown, did it in 2021 when the Rams won the Super Bowl. Steve Smith did it for a Carolina Panthers team that went to the NFC Championship Game. Jerry Rice did it for a San Francisco 49ers team that did the same in 1990.
The only guy to do it in the last half-century for a team that didn't make the playoffs was Sterling Sharpe with the Green Bay Packers in 1992. A fact that Dan Orlovsky knew, but Shannon Sharpe apparently didn't, which led to an incredibly amusing moment on First Take on Monday when Sharpe attempted to stump his co-worker with some trivia.
Orlovsky's immediate recognition, smile and knowing point just took the moment over the top. The fact that the answer was Shannon's brother made it even funnier. If Shannon did know the answer, Orlovsky being prepared was so shocking to him that he forgot.
Either way, hopefully Sharpe learned a lesson, which is to never haphazardly throw trivia at Dan Orlovsky if you don't want to know the answer.