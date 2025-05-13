Dan Orlovsky Had Spot-On Take for What Browns Should Do With Their Two Rookie QBs
The Cleveland Browns will have four quarterbacks vying to win the starting job this offseason: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and, of course, Shedeur Sanders.
All four QBs were acquired during the offseason, including Gabriel and Sanders who were selected in the third and fifth round of this year's draft, respectively.
ESPN's NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky discussed the Browns' quarterback room during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, and he offered a pretty reasonable take as to how Cleveland should approach the situation at the position. In Orlovsky's eyes, the team needs to roll with one of its two rookies as the starting quarterback this season.
"I would do everything I can to start either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel this year. I would only start Joe Flacco or Kenny, and probably Joe, if, 'Oh my gosh, this is a disaster.' And if you're Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry, their head coach and general manager, you go, 'Hey, if one of these two kids starts, we're going to get fired,' if it's that bad throughout the preseason," Orlovsky said.
At this stage in their respective careers, we pretty much know what Flacco and Pickett can provide under center. Flacco is an experienced starter, but he's 40 and has bounced around the league over the last few seasons. Beyond this season, it's hard to envision Flacco adding much, if any, value to the organization as a starting quarterback.
As for Pickett, he's started 25 games in his career and has thrown 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions while completing 62.4% of his passes. He's not proven to be starting quarterback material throughout his first three years in the league, so it would certainly make sense to give the opportunity to one of the team's two new rookie quarterbacks.
"There's not a ton of benefit, for me, starting Joe Flacco, because it doesn't answer anything with the potential of next year's class and them figuring out long term at least what's the situation. So, I would start one of those two rookies," Orlovsky concluded.