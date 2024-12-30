Dan Orlovsky Takes Victory Lap as Vikings' Incredible Season Continues
The Minnesota Vikings continued their storybook season by beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, setting up a Week 18 matchup with the Detroit Lions with both the NFC North and No. 1seed in the conference on the line.
One would need to look far and wide to find someone who believed Kevin O'Connell's team had any shot at posting a 14-2 record and clearly being one of the NFL's elite teams going into the season, especially with Sam Darnold under center. And anyone bold enough to imagine such a scenario would deserve any victory lap they felt compelled to take here at the end of 2024.
So Dan Orlovsky did just that on Monday morning's First Take.
"I'm not shocked at all," Orlovsky told Shannon Sharpe. "In fact, I said this was very likely to happen. Stephen A. laughed at me for it."
Orlovsky went on to praise Darnold, who is still young and super talented, saying the only surprise to him is that the NFL didn't break him.
The internet is forever as long as the servers are working so the segment mentioned by Orlvosky is readily available. And it is very fun to watch Stephen A. Smith act like George Costanza being annoyed at work, asking what's wrong with Orlovsky for having an opinion that may very well end up being correct. Or, at the very least, very close to correct considering Minnesota can finish no worse than 14-3.
It took several months to answer Smith's rhetorical question here but yes, Orlovsky is very okay actually.