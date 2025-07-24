Dan Patrick Reacts to Nick Saban NFL Coaching Speculation With Simple Question
Colin Cowherd made waves on his radio program on Wednesday by connecting the dots between Jimmy Haslam, Nick Saban and Arch Manning and bringing up the possibility it could all culminate with them being together in Cleveland next year. A lot would have to happen for that to become a reality and one important factor is how much Saban really wants to coach again.
Dan Patrick dove into that topic on his show Thursday and concluded that it feels like a stretch.
"If I'm Nick Saban, what am I, 73?" Patrick said. "I've got my legacy. Would that be enough, with that owner in Cleveland, that you would come back and you would coach in the NFL?"
That is the big question. Arch Manning is going to be a hot commodity if he has a strong season for Texas, and it's not out of the question to think that the Browns will have a high pick and enough capital to put themselves in position to get him. The Saban piece is far more opaque.
Saban stepped into College GameDay and immediately proved himself to be very good at weekly television. He still holds a ton of influence and has a platform. There may be an opportunity for him to shape the college game from within the system. Or he could simply enjoy golf and retirement.
There's also a tremendous gulf between taking a call to hear about an exciting new NFL coaching opportunity and doing the job. Patrick's skepticism here seems appropriate.