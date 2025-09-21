Dan Quinn Bleeding After Big Collision With Marcus Mariota on Commanders' Sideline
Dan Quinn is going to be feeling that one for a while.
Late in the first half of the Commanders' matchup with the Raiders in Week 3, Quinn was taken out on the sidelines by his own quarterback and came up bloodied.
The play came as Washington had first-and-10 on Las Vegas's 40-yard line. Marcus Mariota took the snap, then ran the ball off the left side for three yards. As he was shoved out of bounds, Mariota ran directly into Quinn, who flew backwards after contact.
The top of Quinn's nose was bloodied by the contact, and after Matt Gay hit a 56-yard field goal on the next play, Cameras caught the head coach celebrating with blood running down his face.
Quinn is a former defensive lineman, he's tough. I doubt a little blood will deter him from roaming the sidelines. But he may need to get checked for a concussion after that collision.
The Commanders lead the Raiders 20-10 at halftime, as Mariota has filled in admirably for the injured Jayden Daniels. Despite taking out his coach, the veteran backup is 9-of-13 for 85 yards and has added 41 yards and a touchdown on four carries.