Dan Quinn Absolutely Lost It Celebrating Commanders' Last-Second TD vs. Bears
Dan Quinn couldn't believe what he just saw.
The Washington Commanders pulled off the near-impossible on Sunday, as quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with receiver Noah Brown on a 52-yard Hail Mary to beat the Chicago Bears. With time expiring and the Bears leading 15-12, Daniels launched the ball nearly 70 yards in the air toward the end zone. After it was tipped up by a Bears defender, it fell into Brown's hands in the end zone and gave the Commanders an 18-15 victory.
It was an incredible play and set off a crazy celebration on Washington's sideline.
No one went crazier than Commanders head coach Dan Quinn. He jumped off the sideline and ran to hug anyone he could while jumping and yelling with the excitement of a little kid. His reaction was perfection.
That was undoubtedly the play of the season in the NFL so far. It came after the Bears mounted a furious comeback to take a 15-12 lead after being down 12-0. They went ahead with 23 seconds remaining after Caleb Williams finally got Chicago's offense moving late in the fourth quarter.
It felt like the Commanders had let a win slip through their fingers. Then, with one magical play, they reversed their fortunes and improved to 6-2. No wonder Quinn celebrated the way he did.